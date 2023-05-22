Aviva PLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,671 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 564.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 143,252 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 15.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $72.20.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

