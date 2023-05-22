Aviva PLC Has $654,000 Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,154 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $135.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $404,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,757 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

