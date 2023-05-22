Aviva PLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $95,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,755,461 shares of company stock valued at $762,241,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

