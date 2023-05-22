Aviva PLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,007 shares of company stock valued at $441,050. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Further Reading

