Aviva PLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.