Aviva PLC Has $937,000 Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,759 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,099,203 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,529,000 after buying an additional 660,711 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,143,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 657,469 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 361,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVN opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

