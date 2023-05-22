Aviva PLC Has $937,000 Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,759 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,907.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BVN opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.