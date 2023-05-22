Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 1,589.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
Victory Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
Victory Capital stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Victory Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.
Victory Capital Profile
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.