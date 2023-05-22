Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 1,589.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

