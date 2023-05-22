Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

