Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 20,146 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in National Beverage during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.01.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

