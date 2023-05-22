Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in Saia by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $277.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.18. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading

