Aviva PLC Sells 10,145 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
MLI stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
