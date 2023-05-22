Aviva PLC Sells 10,145 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Price Performance

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,007 shares of company stock valued at $441,050. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLI stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.