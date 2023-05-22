Aviva PLC Sells 153 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 159,673 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $15,564,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

ARW opened at $123.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

