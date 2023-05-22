Aviva PLC Sells 2,787 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 471,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $9,421,052. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $321.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $345.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

