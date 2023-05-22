Aviva PLC Sells 31,154 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,154 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $44.16 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $135.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,757. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

