Aviva PLC Sells 9,770 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $57.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.