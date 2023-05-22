Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FIX opened at $151.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $156.19. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

