Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,557 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research cut their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

