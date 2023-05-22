Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

