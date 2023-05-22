Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,171 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $109,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $141.59 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $145.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $10,830,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

