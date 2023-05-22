AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.23% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 3.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,657,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 109,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 78,841 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

