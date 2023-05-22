Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

