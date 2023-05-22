AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.49.

AXT Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.07. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

