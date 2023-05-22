Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem stock opened at $124.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 158.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

