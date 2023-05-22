Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 17,193 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

