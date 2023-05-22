Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,100 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JVAL stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $823.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

