Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,762 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $101.96 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -216.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

