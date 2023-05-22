Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.9 %

BBSI opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $567.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 735.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile



Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Stories

