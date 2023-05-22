Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stake Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Belden were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 150.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 593,351 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the third quarter worth $11,030,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Belden by 84.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 127,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Belden by 22,332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $7,082,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDC opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

