BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BB opened at $5.38 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.