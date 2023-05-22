Bradley D. Owens Sells 946 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,804,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

