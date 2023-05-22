Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Brightcove has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.53 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,736,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,831,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brightcove news, CEO Marc Debevoise bought 14,945 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,111.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,601.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $201,458.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,736,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,831,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 403,972 shares of company stock worth $1,889,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at $1,575,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Brightcove by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,445,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 344,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 298,822 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 3,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

