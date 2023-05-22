Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.39.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
