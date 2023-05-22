Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,321 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.