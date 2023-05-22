Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $682.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $684.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $631.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.12.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.