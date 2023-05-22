Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Brunswick by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.23.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

