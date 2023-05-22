Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores Stock Down 4.9 %

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.94.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $167.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.50. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

