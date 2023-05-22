Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,689 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PJT Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in PJT Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

