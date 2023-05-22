Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 18.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

