Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5487 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Capgemini Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CGEMY opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

