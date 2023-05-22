Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5487 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Capgemini Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CGEMY opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.
Capgemini Company Profile
