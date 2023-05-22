Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,961 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Catalent by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Catalent by 313.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Up 15.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE CTLT opened at $37.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.