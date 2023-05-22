Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $538.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $6,883,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

