Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 19,630 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of DXC opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

