Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,834,000 after acquiring an additional 171,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,508,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

PNW stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

