Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 2,532 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,813,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $382.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.80 and a 200-day moving average of $442.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.