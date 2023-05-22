Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 46,248 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,181,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,949,000 after acquiring an additional 280,148 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 92,463 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,140.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,460 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 532,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $3.53 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

