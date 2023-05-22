Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 16,500 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Affirm were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.17. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

