Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth $61,799,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 45.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 300,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 966.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 244,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROL opened at $41.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

