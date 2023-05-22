Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 3,595 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,595 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $231,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $188.66 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,572.75, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

