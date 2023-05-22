Cibc World Markets Corp Has $732,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 152.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 173.08%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

National Health Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.